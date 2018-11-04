wrestling / News
Titles Change Hands at ROH Survival of the Fittest (Highlights)
– A title change took place at Sunday night’s ROH Survival of the Fittest. The Kingdom won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Championships from The Elite. You can see highlights from the match below.
Cody and the Young Bucks’ reign ends at 106 days, having won the championships from the Kingdom on July 21st. This marks the new champions’ third title reign. Our live coverage of the show is here.
