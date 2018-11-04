Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Titles Change Hands at ROH Survival of the Fittest (Highlights)

November 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Kingdom ROH TV

– A title change took place at Sunday night’s ROH Survival of the Fittest. The Kingdom won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Championships from The Elite. You can see highlights from the match below.

Cody and the Young Bucks’ reign ends at 106 days, having won the championships from the Kingdom on July 21st. This marks the new champions’ third title reign. Our live coverage of the show is here.

article topics :

ROH Survival of The Fittest, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading