TJ Perkins Claims He Was Taken Advantage Of By Female Wrestlers When He Was 15

There are many stories going around right now of sexual assault in the wrestling industry, and TJ Perkins lent his voice to say that it’s not just the male wrestlers that are doing it. In a couple of posts to Twitter, he said that he was taken advantage of when he was fifteen by women that were between the age of 20 and 22. The reason he never spoke out was because for the men in the business, that was considered something to be proud of.

This came after Session Moth Martina spoke out against the ‘boys will be boys’ attitude vs. slut shaming women who have sex.

He wrote: “I’ve always felt that double standard is wrong. On the flipside, I shared 2 stories last night with a loved one of myself at 15 being taken advantage of/pressured by older girls in wrestling who were 20-22 at the time. Hard to share cuz men are expected to be proud of such things. What makes it tough in the other direction is guys are both expected to be proud of such things, and also shamed for the sexist nature of being proud of such things. But it felt uncomfortable, nervous, empty, etc as anyone would feel in that situation. Difficult to express. I definitely don’t suggest it’s 50/50 or anything, and I absolutely don’t want to take any focus away from anyone who is sharing regardless of gender. There’s obviously double standards existing both ways and everyone’s experiences are different and should be viewed individually.”

