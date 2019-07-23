TJ Perkins on Jon Moxley’s Frustrations With WWE Compared to His Own, Discusses Creative Structure With Impact Wrestling

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar TJ Perkins for its WINCLY podcast. During the interview, he discussed the WWE creative process, addressed Jon Moxley’s frustrations, and his own personal ones in WWE. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

TJ Perkins on the creative structure for Impact Wrestling: “[Impact] is a lot smaller in terms of delegation because everyone is sitting at the table more equally. In that regard the team structure works better. When there is a team, but multiple layers of checks and balances, then it gets too muddled because the creative process needs to be more fluid.”

TJ Perkins on Jon Moxley’s interview on the creative process in WWE: “A lot of it was pretty similar. Some things are gonna be different because Mox was in a position different than me…but a lot of it was the same. How people see their own frustrations is different too, and this isn’t necessarily a Moxley thing. But a lot of guys in that same position get frustrated from getting told no. I don’t get frustrated when being told no. So for me, when stuff like that comes up, I don’t feel bad about it because it’s not my investment and that’s up to them. The parts that were different are that I was never asked to do something I was uncomfortable with. Some stuff I disagreed with as I didn’t really like the gamer lingo that was shoehorned into the script. But that’s a different level of frustration than what Moxley was frustrated with. I did recognize a lot of it and it was a lot of similar experiences.”

TJ Perkins on wrestling in PWR in the Philippines: “I’ve been watching PWR for a while now and I follow a lot of the guys on social. The scene in Manila is not very big and I wanted to help boost the wrestling scene there. I was also interested on a personal level in being able to work with that group. I like the stuff they’re doing and I don’t think they get the exposure they deserve for their talent and creativity levels…A goal of mine is to see if I can help out in any way that I can.”