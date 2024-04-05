TJPW In Philadelphia Results: Athena Makes Special Appearance

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held an event today at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia as part of GCW’s The Collective. The show featured a special appearance from AEW/ROH wrestler Athena, who helped Billie Starkz pick up a win. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Suzume & Arisu Endo def. Zara Zakher & Yuki Aino

* Billie Starkz def. Hyper Misao

* Viva Van & Yuki Kamifuki def. Trish Adora & Raku

* Mizuki & Vertvixen def. Pom Harajuku & Aja Kong. Kong was a replacement for Max the Impaler.

* Shoko Nakajima def. Rhio

* Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh def. Miu Watanabe & Rika Tatsumi