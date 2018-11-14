TK O’Ryan On The Kingdom’s Cohesiveness, Being a Sassy Wild Horse, More

ROH posted a new 10 Questions with TK O’Ryan, discussing the Kingdom’s cohesiveness, being sassy wild horse, and more…

On His Career Path If Not For Wrestling: I know more about baseball than most people know about themselves. If I wasn’t wrestling I would be coaching the game somewhere.

On His Earliest Memories Of Pro Wrestling: I’m not as romantic about pro wrestling as so many of my peers. As far as I’m concerned, my earliest memory of it is the day I started training. If you really want to be a Melvin about it then I guess I could say I can remember watching pro wrestling as a young horse with my nana.

On What Factors Into The Kingdom’s Strength As A Unit: There are two things. One: We were friends before taking over Ring of Honor. The Kingdom was formed long before our successful debut. Two: Individually, we each have our own unique greatness. Any combination of The Kingdom, whether it be the full team, tag or singles, is a problem.

On What Defines What A ‘Sassy Wild Horse’ Is: Me. Read my answers to these questions. Watch me wrestle. Listen to me speak. Really, just pay attention to anything I do. You’ll get it.

On The Best Advice He’s Been Given In His Career: “Wrestling rewards those who stick around.” I’ve always taken this to mean that quitting is for losers. Do anything but don’t quit. “H20 Ryan Waters” — a New England legend — taught me that.

On What Vinny Marseglia‘s family is like: Vinny’s family is the real life Addams Family. His wife has a lot of awesome tattoo art just like Vinny, and together they have a little Wednesday Addams that is 4 years old and can name all of the iconic horror movie villains. Their house is covered in scary stuff. On every inch of wall space they’ve got knives, chains, horror props, dinosaur heads, et cetera. Glass cases proudly show off their assortment of heads. There’s an entire display of bloody weaponry that Vinny swears up and down are just props, but honestly I’m not convinced.