TK O’Ryan on Proving He Could Hang in a Match Against Cody Rhodes, Discusses ROH’s Upcoming Event at MSG, and His Respect for The Young Bucks

– Interactive Wrestling Radio recently interviewed ROH wrestler TK O’Ryan. Below are some highlights.

O’Ryan on his match with Cody Rhodes: “I took away that I could hang with one of the best guys in the world. I knew I could going into the match. My biggest thing is anyone that saw it knows that I’m just as good as a guy like Cody Rhodes. It really comes down to the right lighting and the right context. Having a chance to go up against a guy like Cody in a place like Nashville which is a historic wrestling town… It is tough to come up with a bigger spot than that. I just hope people took notice to what happened in that match.”

TK O’Ryan’s thoughts on All In and his respect for The Young Bucks: “I think Cody Rhodes is a big stinky turd. But, I like the Young Bucks an awful lot. I’ve really come to respect who they are and what they do. They’re the trendsetters of wrestling. 25 years from now, you’re going to have guys saying, These tag teams. They don’t make ’em like they used to make the Young Bucks!” To be in the same company as them and to be as involved with them as we are, God it feels like Vinnie and I are wrestling with the Bucks every other month, I love it. I’m not going to sit here and say it is an honor. But, I definitely appreciate getting to work with those guys as much as I do.”

TK O’Ryan on getting to work Madison Square Garden next year: “It is unbelievable, man! It is definitely a sign of the times! With Ring of Honor being as hot as it is, it is certainly the coolest wrestling company on the planet, there is no doubt about that, There’s no doubt about the talent that is in that locker room. There is no doubt about our ability to put on world class shows. When Ring of Honor comes to Madison Square Garden – There’s so many eyes that are open right now. But, that’s going to open up the eyes that are still half shut.”

His thoughts on wrestling companies working together: “I think what is going on right now is nothing new. It is something old in a new way. You get a lot of guys that talk about the territorial days of wrestling. I think right now is as close as a modern version of that there is going to be. Obviously, I wasn’t around for the territories. But, I have heard a lot of stories and seen a lot fo tape. We’re getting back to a time where the wrestler is in charge. It is less of wrestlers needing to work for one of the big 3 companies and it is kind of getting back to where wrestlers can make a living by being professional wrestlers.”