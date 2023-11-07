TKO Lists Vince McMahon’s Board Membership As a ‘Risk Factor,’ Expects Continued Investigation Costs

Vince McMahon’s membership on TKO Holdings’ board is listed as a “risk factor” in a new SEC filing from the company. McMahon is part of the WWE parent company’s board as part of Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE and merging it with the UFC. In an SEC filing made as part of its Q3 earnings report for 2023, TKO lists McMahon’s presence on the board under “Risk Factors” and notes that his membership “could have adverse financial and operational impacts on our business… [and] could expose us to negative publicity and/or have other adverse financial and operational impacts on our business. His membership also may result in additional scrutiny or otherwise exacerbate the other risks described herein. Any of these outcomes could directly or indirectly have adverse financial and operational impacts on our business.”

The filing also notes that TKO expects continued “significant” costs from the investigation into McMahon that caused his ousting from WWE last year over sexual misconduct and hush payments related to those incidents. The filing notes that the company “continues to incur costs arising from ongoing and/or potentially new regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas and demands and claims” and that they expect McMahon to reimburse “reasonable expenses” associated with the investigation. It was noted that “Although we are not aware that significant business has been lost to date, it is possible that a change in the perceptions of our business partners could occur as a result of the investigation or other matters described above.”

You can see the full relevant section of the filing below: