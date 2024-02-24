wrestling / News
TNA News: Backstage Notes From No Surrender, Talent Meeting Today, Frankie Kazarian Comments On Attacking Referee
– PWInsider reports that morale was ‘very high’ after last night’s TNA No Surrender. The show went smoothly and those backstage believe they delivered a lot of great matches. There were also reportedly no injuries.
– There will be a talent meeting today with Anthem executives, including Len Asper, at the TV taping.
– Luke Hawx was backstage visiting friends last night.
– Frankie Kazarian attacked a referee after his loss to Eric Young. He wrote about it on Twitter:
I will be damned and I will go to hell before I EVER let a piece of shit referee cost me a world title shot again. This asshole got what he had coming. You’ve all been warned. #KingofTNA https://t.co/y8DKYSm2vw
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 24, 2024