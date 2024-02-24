wrestling / News

TNA News: Backstage Notes From No Surrender, Talent Meeting Today, Frankie Kazarian Comments On Attacking Referee

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eric Young TNA No Surrender Image Credit; TNA

PWInsider reports that morale was ‘very high’ after last night’s TNA No Surrender. The show went smoothly and those backstage believe they delivered a lot of great matches. There were also reportedly no injuries.

– There will be a talent meeting today with Anthem executives, including Len Asper, at the TV taping.

– Luke Hawx was backstage visiting friends last night.

– Frankie Kazarian attacked a referee after his loss to Eric Young. He wrote about it on Twitter:

