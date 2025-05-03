TNA Reportedly Banning Blading, Excessive Blood Moving Forward

TNA is putting an end to blading and excessive blood moving forward. PWInsider reports that the locker room was informed on Friday that those are no longer permissable.

The final match that will feature such blood will be the a Dog Collar match that took place yesterday’s tapings. The report notes that hardway blood and bloody noses and mouths will be allowed, and that it was understood that sometimes blood happens in the course of matches, but heavy bleeding is out.

The site notes that the decision was made to protect talents and keep current and potential advertisers and partners in mind.