TNA News: This Week’s TNA Xplosion, Must-See Moments From Impact

June 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling released the latest episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup for this week:

* The Northern Armory vs. Jake Painter and TW3
* Victoria Crawford vs. Myla Grace
* Robert Stone goes Around The Ring with Gia Miller

– TNA also showcased must-see moments from last week’s Impact:

