wrestling / News
TNA News: This Week’s TNA Xplosion, Must-See Moments From Impact
June 24, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling released the latest episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup for this week:
* The Northern Armory vs. Jake Painter and TW3
* Victoria Crawford vs. Myla Grace
* Robert Stone goes Around The Ring with Gia Miller
– TNA also showcased must-see moments from last week’s Impact:
