Various News: TNA Stars Set To Appear at MLB Game, IWS Documentary In the Works

– Several TNA stars will be at the Cincinnati Reds game on Thursday. TNA announced on Tuesday that Trey Miguel, Jason Hotch, Sami Callihan and Josh Mathews will make an appearance at the game to promote TNA’s taping in the area next weekend.

The announcement reads:

Join TNA Wrestling Stars at the Cincinnati Reds Game This Thursday

TNA Wrestling stars will be at the Cincinnati Reds game this Thursday, May 9 from the Great American Ballpark. See Trey Miguel, Jason Hotch, Sami Callihan and Josh Mathews as they take part in the Game Ball Delivery. During pregame ceremonies, the TNA stars will deliver the official game baseball and pitcher’s rosin bag to the mound. They will also will be present for the in-game Mr. Reds mascot race and more! Click here for ticket information.

– Variety reports that a documentary on the Canadian wrestling company International Wrestling Syndicate is in the works at Generation Iron Network. The documentary will focus on IWS, and will release next year in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary next year.

Vlad Yudin (Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer) will direct the film, which is described as follows: