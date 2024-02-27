wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion Full Episode: Mike Bailey vs. Jai Vidal

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling has released the full video for the latest episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup for the February 22 episode:

* Mike Bailey vs. Jai Vidal
* Dirty Dango vs. Laredo Kid

