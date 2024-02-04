TNT DOA 2024 Results 2.3.24: DOA Tournament Takes Place

TNT Extreme Wrestling held its 2024 DOA Tournament on Saturday night, and the results from the show are online. You can check out the results from the Liverpool, England show, which aired on Progress Plus, below (per Cagematch.net:

* DOA Tournament 2024 First Round Fans Bring The Weapons Death Match: Emersyn Jayne def. Michael Caden

* DOA Tournament 2024 First Round Sharp Things On Sticks Death Match: Broski Jimmy def. BA Rose

* DOA Tournament 2024 First Round Carpet Grips, Pins and Needles Death Match: Tommbie def. Antonio Gonzalez

* DOA Tournament 2024 First Round Drunken Death Match: Paul Robinson def. Moth 3:16 (Session Moth Martina)

* DOA Tournament 2024 Semi Final Barbed Wire Madness Death Match: Emersyn Jayne def. Jimmy Lloyd

* DOA Tournament 2024 Semi Final Street Fight Death Match: Tommbie def. Paul Robinson

* DOA Tournament 2024 Final Ultimate Death Match: Emersyn Jayne def. Tommbie