wrestling / News
TNT DOA 2024 Results 2.3.24: DOA Tournament Takes Place
TNT Extreme Wrestling held its 2024 DOA Tournament on Saturday night, and the results from the show are online. You can check out the results from the Liverpool, England show, which aired on Progress Plus, below (per Cagematch.net:
* DOA Tournament 2024 First Round Fans Bring The Weapons Death Match: Emersyn Jayne def. Michael Caden
* DOA Tournament 2024 First Round Sharp Things On Sticks Death Match: Broski Jimmy def. BA Rose
* DOA Tournament 2024 First Round Carpet Grips, Pins and Needles Death Match: Tommbie def. Antonio Gonzalez
* DOA Tournament 2024 First Round Drunken Death Match: Paul Robinson def. Moth 3:16 (Session Moth Martina)
* DOA Tournament 2024 Semi Final Barbed Wire Madness Death Match: Emersyn Jayne def. Jimmy Lloyd
* DOA Tournament 2024 Semi Final Street Fight Death Match: Tommbie def. Paul Robinson
* DOA Tournament 2024 Final Ultimate Death Match: Emersyn Jayne def. Tommbie
Congratulations to @emersyn_jayne She is the first and only female to win DOA 💀 pic.twitter.com/kHgZLYhkbd
— TNT Extreme Wrestling (@TNTExtremeWres) February 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Triple H’s Handling Of Questions About Allegations Made Against Vince McMahon
- Friday’s The Rock – Roman Reigns Confrontation Gets Record Number of Youtube Dislikes
- More On Backstage Reaction to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening at Wrestlemania, When Cody Knew, More
- Torrie Wilson Was Uncomfortable During WWE Bikini Contests, Says Vince McMahon Wanted Her To Do a PPV Video