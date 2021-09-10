wrestling / News
TNT Issues Press Release Touting Dynamite’s Ratings Success
AEW Dynamite’s big ratings success is music to TNT’s ears, with the network issuing a press release touting this week’s jump. As reported earlier today, Dynamite drew a 0.526 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.319 million viewers, the second best numbers for the show since it premiered.
The network’s press release reads as follows:
TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Its Largest Audience Holding Strong As Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program for Three Straight Weeks
“AEW: Dynamite” on TNT drew in its largest audience last night in P18-49 since launch, making it Wednesday’s #1 cable program for the third straight week. See highlights below:
“AEW: Dynamite” – Week 101 – Wed 8p-10p
681K P18-49 / 183K P18-34 / 1.3M P2+
– Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49 for the third week in a row
– Best P18-49 and total viewer performance for “AEW: Dynamite” since the series premiere
– +40% vs. prior week in P18-49 and +26% in total viewers
Last night’s episode saw the fallout from Sunday’s incredible “AEW All Out” PPV and was the “AEW: Dynamite” debut of both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. The legendary Minoru Suzuki challenged Cincinnati hometown hero Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes from the Nightmare Family sought revenge on Malakai Black, and ALL OUT Casino Battle Royale winner Ruby Soho made her first “AEW: Dynamite” appearance against Jamie Hayter. Also, CM Punk addressed his historic return to the ring – defeating Darby Allin at ALL OUT.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Beats WWE RAW In Key Demo Ratings, Draws Second Highest Viewership Total
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Update on Rampage TV Tapings
- Ivelisse On Her Infamous AEW Match With Thunder Rosa, Online Reaction To Her Being Outspoken About AEW
- Triple H Undergoes Heart Procedure After ‘Cardiac Event’, WWE Provides Health Update