AEW Dynamite Beats WWE RAW In Key Demo Ratings, Draws Over 1.3 Million Viewers

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was held in Cincinnati, Ohio. There was a lot of anticipation for this show as it followed up the much-buzzed about PPV event, AEW All Out, from Last Sunday, which featured the AEW debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. Also, CM Punk had his first wrestling match since January 2014 at the event against Darby Allin. The anticipation and momentum for last night’s show paid off, as AEW Dynamite drew an overnight audience of 1.319 million viewers, the second-biggest viewing audience in the show’s history thus far.

Viewership increased by about 272,000 viewers from last week’s overnight audience, which drew a reported 1.047 million viewers.

Ratings were also up significantly this week, since the show was riding high from the All Out buzz. In the P18-49 key ratings demo, last night’s Dynamite drew a 0.526 rating. That’s a nice bump up from last week’s rating of 0.38 in the same key demo.

Additionally, and this is big, in the key ratings demo, Dynamite actually edged out last Monday’s Labor Day edition of WWE Raw. Raw averaged a 0.523 rating in the P18-49 key demo and 678,000 viewers. Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite managed to just barely edge out Raw in P18-49 viewership at 681,000 with the 0.526 number. This will likely be great cause for celebration in the AEW offices this week.

Dynamite was the ratings winner once again for Wednesday night in the Cable Top 150 rankings. Hannity on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 3.072 million viewers.

With these stats, it will be interesting to see where Dynamite lands in the coming weeks and if the promotion will be able to maintain this momentum and buzz with the recent big name debuts.