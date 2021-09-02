AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop for Final Episode Before All Out, Tops Ratings for Evening

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s live TNT broadcast drew an overnight audience of 1.047 million viewers. That’s down 11% from last week’s audience of 1.172 million viewers, which was the highest audience for the show since its first unopposed episode on April 14 after NXT moved to Tuesday nights and featured the AEW Dynamite debut of CM Punk.

Ratings were also down this week in the P18-49 key demo. The show drew a 0.38 rating, which is down 22% from last week’s 0.48 in the same key demo. Last week’s show marked CM Punk’s AEW Dynamite debut, following his initial appearance at AEW Rampage: The First Dance at the United Center in Chicago. Rampage airs on Friday nights.

While last night’s numbers were down, Dynamite still managed to top the Cable Top 150 rankings, per Showbuzz Daily. Dynamite was the top-rated cable program for the evening for Wednesday night, maintaining its slot from last week.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership for Wednesday with 3.519 million viewers. The show came in No. 3 in the ratings with a 0.30 in the key demo.

Last night’s Dynamite marked the final episode of the program before Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event. CM Punk also appeared on this week’s episode, getting involved in an in-ring brawl segment with 2.0 and Daniel Garcia before further hyping up his All Out matchup with Darby Allin during a promo that also featured Sting. Also on the show, Santana & Ortiz defeated FTR, Orange Cassidy defeated Jack Evans, Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Brian Cage, Tay Conti defeated Penelope Ford, and the Young Bucks and Good Brothers defeated Jurassic Express and Lucha Bros. Talents such as Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, Miro, MJF, Britt Baker, Malakai Black, and Jon Moxley all appeared on the show as well.

AEW still has one more show to go before All Out on Sunday. Rampage will air on TNT tomorrow night following SmackDown. CM Punk will be appearing on the show again this week and will be doing commentary for Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,047,000 viewers on average. 486,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.38 rating). More details soon at https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 2, 2021