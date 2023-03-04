wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova, No. 1 Contenders’ Match
March 4, 2023 | Posted by
– Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova, plus a No. 1 contenders’ match for the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Here’s the lineup:
* Bobby Fulton’s Mystery Team vs. The Fixers (If the fixers lose, they have to return their flag belts)
* Max the Impaler w/ James Mitchell vs. Natalia Markova
* No. 1 Contenders’ Match for NWA World Tag Team Titles: The Ill Begotten vs. The SVGS
This weeks #NWAUSA is full of great Saturday wrestling action! Check out the card! 🇺🇸👇
Free on @YouTube: https://t.co/9oBevod7gR pic.twitter.com/8Xo3tmWxGw
— NWA (@nwa) March 4, 2023