– Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova, plus a No. 1 contenders’ match for the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Here’s the lineup:

* Bobby Fulton’s Mystery Team vs. The Fixers (If the fixers lose, they have to return their flag belts)

* Max the Impaler w/ James Mitchell vs. Natalia Markova

* No. 1 Contenders’ Match for NWA World Tag Team Titles: The Ill Begotten vs. The SVGS