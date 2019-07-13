Tokyo Joshi Pro Results from Nagoya, Japan 07.13.19

Tokyo Joshi Pro quick results from Nagoya, Japan on 7/13/19 courtesy of Wrestling With Demons:

Pom Harajuku beat YUMI.

Rika Tatsumi beat Mahiro Kiryu.

Yuka Sakazaki won a 3-Way Match over Mina Shirakawa and Himawari Unagi by pinning Unagi.

Hikari Noa and Natsumi Maki beat Maki Itoh and Raku when Maki pinned Raku.

Mizuki, Yuna Manase, and Yuki Kamifuku beat Miyu Yamashita, Miu Watanabe, and Mirai Maiumi when Mizuki pinned Maiumi.

TOKYO Princess Tag Team Champions Sakisama and Misao beat Nodoka Tenma and Yuki Aino when Misao pinned Aino after the Vantis.

This show will air on DDT Universe on VOD 7/16/19