Tom Lawlor Reportedly Dealing With Multiple Health Issues, On Indefinite Hiatus

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor is on an indefinite hiatus from wrestling due to dealing with multiple serious injuries. It noted that his prognosis is ‘not good’ currently and he’s hurting badly. Before his diagnosis, Lawlor pulled out of all of his independent bookings.

Lawlor reportedly knew he was nearing the end of his wrestling career two months ago due to the level of pain in his body. After visiting a doctor, he discovered he needed a hip replacement and spinal surgery. The L-5 and S-1 vertebrae are said to be pinching a nerve in his back, causing numbness and muscular atrophy. It’s unknown if it came from a specific injury or wear-and-tear from amateur wrestling, MMA and pro wrestling.