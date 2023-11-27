Tom Lawlor Comments on Satoshi Kojima’s Accomplishments Ahead of Their MLW Match

In a recent appearance with Under the Ring, Tom Lawlor shared his thoughts on Satoshi Kojima prior to their upcoming MLW match (via Wrestling Inc). Lawlor cited Kojima’s myriad achievements and titles within the industry and expressed his admiration for his opponent. You can find a few highlights from Lawlor and listen to the full podcast below.

On Satoshi’s standing in the wrestling industry: “Not only is he a decorated competitor, in a lot of people’s minds, and in my mind, he is the most decorated competitor, really if you look at the history of professional wrestling. Not to segue away from our match a little bit, but he was one of the guys who was able to hold All Japan together at a time when that company was about to go under. That’s something that I always really respected.”

On Satoshi’s career legacy: “He took a chance, he stepped away from what was the industry leader in New Japan, and he bet on himself. And years later, we’re talking about this guy as a legend, we’re talking about him as one of the all-time greats, the first man to hold both those titles simultaneously. And being able to face him is a huge, huge honor for not only 20-year-old Tom Lawlor, who was watching him wrestle then but the professional competitor that I am now.”