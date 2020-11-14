Tom Prichard Explains Why He’s Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE’s Developmental System

– According to a report by Fightful Select, they were informed while speaking to Dr. Tom Prichard that he “quickly and adamantly” denied the idea that he would return to the WWE developmental training system now that his brother, Bruce Prichard, was working at a high level executive position again in WWE.

Fans speculated that WWE would contact Tom Prichard to return to their developmental system since his brother Bruce was back in power. Prichard shot down the notion, noting that he spoke with one of the heads of talent relations in the WWE in a “less than than flattering way” when he departed from WWE in 2012.

Previously, Prichard was the main trainer for Kurt Angle for his WWE run.