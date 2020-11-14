wrestling / News
Tom Prichard Explains Why He’s Unlikely to Ever Return to WWE’s Developmental System
November 14, 2020 | Posted by
– According to a report by Fightful Select, they were informed while speaking to Dr. Tom Prichard that he “quickly and adamantly” denied the idea that he would return to the WWE developmental training system now that his brother, Bruce Prichard, was working at a high level executive position again in WWE.
Fans speculated that WWE would contact Tom Prichard to return to their developmental system since his brother Bruce was back in power. Prichard shot down the notion, noting that he spoke with one of the heads of talent relations in the WWE in a “less than than flattering way” when he departed from WWE in 2012.
Previously, Prichard was the main trainer for Kurt Angle for his WWE run.
More Trending Stories
- Undertaker Is Trying to Figure Out His Post-Wrestling Career, Talks The Last Ride & Wrestler’s Court
- Notes on When and Why WWE Released Zelina Vega, Vega Issues Full Statement
- Talent Reportedly ‘Shocked’ Over Zelina Vega’s Release, Renee Young & More Comment
- Jim Herd Discusses How Jim Crockett’s Booking “Aggravated” Ted Turner