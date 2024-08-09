Tommy Billington Says Bret Hart Loved His Match With Dax Harwood From AEW Collision

Tommy Billington faced Dax Harwood on AEW Collision back in May, and he recently talked about how Bret Hart watched the match back with both of them. Billington battled Harwood on the May 11th episode of Collision, and he talked about being able to watch it back with Harwood and Hart on AEW Unrestricted.

“He watched it and he just thought it was so fantastic.” Billington said of Hart (per Fightful). “He couldn’t be more prouder, especially of me and of Dax, he was actually really proud of Dax for giving such a good effort, for the both of us for doing such a good job.”

He continued, “I trust Bret’s words above anybody’s, so having him look it over and give me pointers here and there, I can’t ask for anything better to be honest.”