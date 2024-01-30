Tommy Dreamer Praises Bron Breakker’s Royal Rumble Performance

Tommy Dreamer was a big fan of how Bron Breakker was presented in the WWE Royal Rumble. Breakker had a strong performance in the men’s Rumble match, and Dreamer weighed in the situation during the Monday’s Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Breakker’s performance: “If I’m talking about maximizing his time, Bron Breakker, my god. [He was] like a house of fire. And that’s how a babyface should be, even though I think he’s a heel. But he came in, and Bully has said it so many times, he has both the characteristics of his father and his uncle combined into one.”

On the announcers putting Breakker over: “And I love the fact that there was a simple thing where they talked about the speed, and how he hits the ropes. And I haven’t seen somebody hit the ropes like that since Stone Cold Steve Austin, where he is just booking. And he’s in great cardiovascular shape, maximizing his time. Man, I thought he did a great job.”