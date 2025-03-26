– As previously noted, Tommy Dreamer praised the Street Fight between Jon Moxley and Cope that took place on last week’s AEW Dynamite, not minding the controversial spiked bat spot. On Busted Open After Dark, Dreamer noted that last time he saw a comparatively brutal spot in a wrestling match was between Sabu and Terry Funk, when they had a Born To Be Wired Match. He stated the following on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The last time I saw something as brutal was Sabu’s Born To Be Wired [match with Terry Funk]. When he sat up and his sell was amazing, here comes Wheeler Yuta, knocks down Cope, and goes–and when he tried taking it out, and when you’re twisting it and you saw his skin move, I’m not a queasy person at all and I was just like ‘oh yeah, that’s real.'”

The Barbed Wire match between Funk and Sabu place at ECW Born to be Wired in August 1997. Sabu won the match.