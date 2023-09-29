Tommy Dreamer Would Have Had Jeff Jarrett Win AEW International Title On Dynamite

Tommy Dreamer says Jeff Jarrett winning the AEW International Championship on Dynamite would have helped get the title over. Jarrett lost to Rey Fenix on Wednesday’s show in the latter’s first defense of his title, and he talked on Busted Open Radio about why they would have pulled the title switch and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Dreamer on why the title switch would have made sense: “To Bully’s point, I thought it would have been a great move. If you want to get a title over, you put it on somebody that is gonna help get it over, and if people are mad that somebody’s holding that title, then they will pay to see somebody win it… Rey Fénix, excellent wrestler. His title [reign] has been marred because of how he won it. So if you took it away, it would also add more speculation: ‘Is he being punished? Blah blah blah.’ All stupidity. Help build it.”

On the title switch not hurting Fenix: “It’s also a giant [Satnam Singh], a guy with a pencil [Sonjay Dutt], and a female [Karen Jarrett] [who] all helped Jeff win that title. Jeff has credibility, and Jeff knows also how to get things over. So [it] wouldn’t have been a bad move. Jeff has been doing amazing, amazing work. And think of Jeff holding the title in — also, there’s Jay Lethal out there — think of Jeff holding a title in AEW and the heat that he can get because he is not a typical AEW wrestler, persona, but he has been doing amazing, amazing work.”