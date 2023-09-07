Tommy Dreamer On Becky Lynch’s NXT Return, Says It Gives The Brand a ‘Boost’

Tommy Dreamer is excited to see how Becky Lynch’s NXT return plays out. Lynch is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode, and Dreamer talked about Lynch’s return to the brand and more on Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Lynch’s NXT’s appearance: “You talk about a boost. ‘The Man’ coming back to NXT. I had said this and you agreed that at one point Becky Lynch was the biggest WWE star on the roster. Her coming to NXT gives one hell of a boost to NXT, gives one hell of a boost to that show, and where they go with this finish — if she’s going to win the NXT title, that’s awesome. What a boost for young Tiffany Stratton to be spotlighted in this way. It’s a big, big match for her and a big match for Becky coming off one hell of a steel cage match. Enjoyed that, so yeah, the ramifications are huge, especially for what NXT is.”

On main roster stars appearing on NXT: “I’m really enjoying this version of NXT with a lot of influx of talent that used to be on the main roster. Like Baron Corbin has settled in very, very nicely. They were doing nothing with him but beating him. Mustafa Ali, another person doing very, very well in that division of NXT. And there’s a whole [list of] others, but we’re talking about Becky, we’re talking about Tiffany Stratton. Don’t know what they’re going to do, but it’ll be very interesting to see what they’re going to do.”