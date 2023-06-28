Tommy Dreamer Says Paul Heyman Is Greatest Manager Of All-Time

Tommy Dreamer has named Paul Heyman as the greatest manager of all-time, and he explained why on Busted Open Radio. Dreamer weighed in on the topic on the latest episode and said that Heyman was “statistically” the greatest manager. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the greatest manager of all time: “People will say Bobby Heenan, and I know Paul would say Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time. Statistically, it has to be Paul.”

On why Heyman is his pick: “Paul had three world champions [Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns], and this is a debate that can be ended due to statistics in pro wrestling, which is unheard of, because we all wanna talk about our favorites. But I would say Paul is the greatest manager of all time.”