Tommy Dreamer Praises Ava’s Work As WWE NXT GM

Tommy Dreamer is a fan of the work Ava is doing as the GM of WWE NXT, praising her on Busted Open Radio. Ava has been serving as GM for the brand since January, and Dreamer talked about her performance thus far on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Ava’s work as NXT GM: “I think she does a phenomenal job and we’re talking, you know, off about age and being on television… I think she carries all of her segments so well, it’s a lot to remember when you’re that type of role.”

On the size of the NXT women’s roster: “There’s so many women now, I really have to think hard of yes, their names, because who’s going to stand out ’cause there are so many, right?”