– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer commented on the controversial closing segment to last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, with Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and The Young Bucks attacking Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on how Khan came off on AEW Dynamite: “Tony Khan was a sympathetic character last night. Everybody has their opinions and says stuff about the guy online, but last night — if you think about babyface 101, where did they take the guy out? In his hometown. … It got heat for this group. It was good.”

On how the segment did a good job of “blurring the lines: “They showed real-life footage and turned it into an angle. Everyone who was up in arms about it — you got worked.”

You can watch a video of that show-closing Dynamite segment with Tony Khan below: