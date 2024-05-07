– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recalled his feud with CM Punk, culminating in their match at WrestleMania 29. The Undertaker revealed he didn’t have an issue with how the late Paul Bearer’s famous urn played a part in the angle, noting that Bearer would’ve loved it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on using Paul Bearer’s urn and name in the storyline: “Everybody was a little uptight about bringing that to me, thinking it might be disrespectful. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Paul would love the fact that even after he’s gone, that he’s still part of the story in such a vital way. That was the year I did the appearance at the Hall of Fame and paid honor to him there. They got their hands on the urn.”

On how Bearer would’ve loved the angle: “I just knew, Paul being Paul, he would love still being part of the involvement and the angle. I don’t think he would have felt like it was disrespectful. It was cool and one of those deals where you motivate yourself. ‘I want to tear this down for him.’ That was my motivation. Paul would have loved to have been a situation standing across from Paul Heyman. I’m proud of that match, I thought it was really good.”

The Undertaker beat CM Punk in their match at WrestleMania 29.