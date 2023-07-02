Tommy Dreamer Recalls Terry Funk Ladder Spot, Funk Working with Eddie Guerrero

Tommy Dreamer used Money in the Bank to look back at a famous Terry Funk ladder spot on Busted Open Radio. Dreamer talked about working with the wrestling legend and more on the episode, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Funk’s ladder match spot: “When you talk about Money in the Bank, what does Money in the Bank involve? Ladders. What’s one of the most famous ladder spots … that you think about? Terry Funk putting a ladder on his head, and doing spinning in circles, and hitting everybody. Trust me, I was on that. I was on his team and he hit me. The way he would sell things, he’s so unique. The way he would leave the ring when he’d get hit, like hook the rope and bailout.”

On Funk’s match with Eddie Guerrero in WCW:“Go and watch a match he had with an unknown wrestler named Eddie Guerrero that he’s supposed to go out there and just beat up, because he’s getting this push. He goes out there and has a performance with a young, green Eddie Guerrero in WCW. Because of what Eddie’s father was for the industry, and also what he saw in this talent known as Eddie Guerrero. It’s an early a** match for Eddie, but Terry saw something in him like he’s seen for so many different people. You watch or you hear the documentaries, the Funks are responsible for West Texas, West Texas Wrestling.”