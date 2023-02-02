Tommy Dreamer, Virgil and More React to Passing of Lanny Poffo

As previously reported, Lanny Poffo, aka The Genius, passed away at the age of 68 earlier today. Several wrestling personalities have already taken to social media to comment on the news, including Tommy Dreamer, Virgil and others.

Dreamer wrote: “It has been reported Lanny Poffo has passed away. I always enjoyed his work in ring & that he had poem for us all. #TheGenius.”

Virgil added: “Lanny Poffo. The genius. Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. RIP”

You can see similar responses below.

It has been reported

Lanny Poffo has passed away

I always enjoyed his work in ring & that he had poem for us all#TheGenius pic.twitter.com/Fr6RS6okPN — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 2, 2023

Awww man. What a great guy! I had the pleasure of doing a movie with Lanny called "Curse Of The Wolf" and he was such a pleasure to be around. Rest In Peace Lanny Poffo!! https://t.co/4DJ5jGW0Nc — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 2, 2023

Lanny Poffo. The genius. Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. RIP pic.twitter.com/hAJozrZ5ck — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 2, 2023

The entire #MCWProWrestling family would like to sends it thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the legendary “Leaping” Lanny Poffo. pic.twitter.com/0cCS38Ya5Z — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) February 2, 2023

I’m very sorry to hear the passing of Lanny Poffo! Great guy and friend! Prayers for his family, friends and fans! pic.twitter.com/KlsVrA88LK — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) February 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/Ryback/status/1621208559215329280

We are saddened and disheartened by the news that wrestling legend, “The Genius” Lanny Poffo has passed away. He made his impact in CCW in-ring, as our first ever color commentator for CCW Alive, and most importantly as a teacher and a friend. You are loved Lanny. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sHO9194L0Q — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) February 2, 2023

Oh no

RIP Lanny Poffo 🙏🏽😔 https://t.co/AxnJNoZDWX — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) February 2, 2023

Crushed to hear that “The Genius” Leaping Lanny Poffo has left us. Profoundly sad. 😔 😢 Rest In Peace — Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) February 2, 2023