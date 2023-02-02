wrestling / News

Tommy Dreamer, Virgil and More React to Passing of Lanny Poffo

February 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
lanny poffo Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Lanny Poffo, aka The Genius, passed away at the age of 68 earlier today. Several wrestling personalities have already taken to social media to comment on the news, including Tommy Dreamer, Virgil and others.

Dreamer wrote: “It has been reported Lanny Poffo has passed away. I always enjoyed his work in ring & that he had poem for us all. #TheGenius.

Virgil added: “Lanny Poffo. The genius. Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. RIP

You can see similar responses below.

https://twitter.com/Ryback/status/1621208559215329280

