Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68

In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68.

Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”

Poffo was the brother of ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, but he had his own wrestling career. After runs in the NWA, Mid-South and more, he arrived in the WWF in 1985. First he was ‘Leapin’ Lanny Poffo, then eventually developed his heel manager character of The Genius in 1989. He saw more success under that gimmick, which included a feud with Hulk Hogan and working with Mr. Perfect.

Poffo would eventually join WCW in 1995 but notoriously either never wrestled or only wrestled one time. He would then continue to appear on the independent scene and inducted his brother into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Poffo.