– TNA Wrestling stars Steph De Lander and Mance Warner are officially tying the knot. De Lander announced their engagement earlier today via her Instagram account. De Lander wrote in the caption, “Love is like the open sea…” here’s to forever with you ♥️🌊🌈☀️🌴”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple. You can view their announcement below: