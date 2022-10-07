Tommy Dreamer vs. WARHORSE Set For Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions

Tommy Dreamer and WARHORSE will do battle at Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions in December. The promotion announced the match for their December 3rd show, as you can see below:

Retrosoft Studios is proud to partner with Stand Alone Wrestling and the 200 Club of Ocean County for “Contest of Champions” in Toms River, NJ on Dec 3rd. On that night, the inaugural RetroMania Wrestling Champion will be crowned when one of the fastest rising stars in the country, WARHORSE, takes on ECW’s Hardcore Legend Tommy Dreamer!

On December 3, RetroMania Wrestling comes to life, as along with the title match between WARHORSE and Tommy Dreamer, the event will also feature Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Nick Aldis, Hollywood Nova & the Blue Meanie. In addition as an EXCLUSIVE for this event, the first 100 fans on line for the Fan Fest will receive a digital download code for RetroMania Wrestling absolutely FREE! If you have a Fast Lane Pass, you are guaranteed!

It’s an honor for Retrosoft Studios to partner with Stand Alone Wrestling and to sponsor this event featuring many great wrestling stars. It truly brings RetroMania Wrestling from your gaming console to a real life Wrestling ring!