Toni Storm Declares She’s ‘Queer’ On Tonight’s AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm won her match and then cut a promo declaring that she was queer. Storm defeated Lady Frost in a title eliminator match, which means Frost won’t be getting an AEW women’s world title match any time soon.

After the match, Storm said she is open to facing whoever.

She said: “I’m ready, I’m sweaty. I’m here, I’m queer, and I will always be….TIMELESS!”