Toni Storm Victorious In Bloody Battle With Mariah May At AEW Revolution
Timeless Toni Storm got her Hollywood Ending against Mariah May at AEW Revolution, though she had to spill blood in order to do so. Storm defeated Mariah May at Sunday’s show in order to retain the AEW Women’s Championship in a falls count anywhere, no DQ match that saw both women bleeding by the end of the match. The finish came as Storm blocked a swing of a high heel shoe and headbutted May, then hit her with the shoe. A Storm Zero through the table got the win and title retention. You can see highlights from the match below.
Storm’s current title reign, her fourth, now stands at 23 days. She defeated May to regain the championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia in February. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
"The Hollywood Ending" has begun!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MariahMayX | #TimelessToniStorm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
Toni and Mariah go plummeting off of the stage!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MariahMayX | #TimelessToniStorm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
They're covering their hands in GLASS!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MariahMayX | #TimelessToniStorm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898918006203260997
