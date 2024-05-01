Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV Preview: Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Nemeth vs. Ishii

– NJPW released a preview for tonight’s edition of NJPW on AXS TV. Tonight’s show will feature more matchups from the recent Windy City Riot 2024 event, including TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi. Nic Nemeth also faces Tomohiro Ishii for the first time ever. The new episode debuts tonight at 10:00 pm EST on AXS TV. You can check out the preview and lineup below:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii