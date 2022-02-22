wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA PowerrrTrip Lineup: Kamille vs. Taryn Terrell Women’s Title Match

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr Kamille vs. Taryn Terrell Image Credit: NWA, FITE TV

– A new episode of NWA PowerrrTrip airs tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) v Taryn Terrell
* Colby Corino v Rhett Titus
* Jax Dane in action!
* Chelsea Green vs. Kenzie Paige

