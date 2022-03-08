Tonight’s NWA PowerrrTrip Lineup: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona Title Match

– A new episode of NWA PowerrrTrip debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Tonight’s show features Trevor Murdoch defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* I Quit Match: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

* 8-Man Tag Match