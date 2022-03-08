wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA PowerrrTrip Lineup: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona Title Match

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA PowerrrTrip S7E11 Image Credit: NWA, FITE TV

– A new episode of NWA PowerrrTrip debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Tonight’s show features Trevor Murdoch defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* I Quit Match: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer
* 8-Man Tag Match

NWA, NWA PowerrrTrip, Jeffrey Harris

