Tonight’s NWA PowerrrTrip Lineup: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona Title Match
March 8, 2022 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA PowerrrTrip debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm ET. Tonight’s show features Trevor Murdoch defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* I Quit Match: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer
* 8-Man Tag Match
