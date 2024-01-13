– Tonight marks the official return of the TNA Wrestling brand with the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. All the titles will be defended on tonight’s card. In the main event, Alex Shelley defends his title against Moose, who is cashing in his Feast or Fired title shot.

The live pay-per-view broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. The Countdown to Hard to Kill starts at 7:00 pm EST on TNA+. Tonight’s show is being held at the Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s the final lineup:

* TNA Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. Hijo del Vikingo

* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Rascalz vs. Trent Seven & Mike Bailey

* Ultimate X Knockouts Match: Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Dani Luna (The winner will be crowned the No. 1 contender for the Knockouts Title.)

* Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Dirty Dango vs. PCO

* TNA’s latest signing revealed

* DJ Whoo Kid and AJ Francis (formerly Top Dolla) will debut the music video for “We Out$ide”

* Countdown Show: Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

* Countdown Show: Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* Countdown Show: TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve