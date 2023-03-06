Tony Khan Says AEW Still Planning For UK Debut This Year, Talks Relationships With UK TV Partners

Tony Khan says that AEW is still planning to make their UK debut in London later this year. Khan spoke during the post-AEW Revolution media scrum and talked about the company’s plans for debuting in the country, as well as AEW’s relationship with their TV partners in the UK. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On plans for the company’s UK debut: “I’ve been working on this UK thing for a long time. And to be honest, it predates when Jeff [Jarrett] came in, what I’m working on. But Jeff is now on the team that’s working on it. But it’s something I’ve been trying to put together for a long time, and have made a lot of progress on it. And I will definitely be making that announcement, that’s something we definitely still plan to do this year, is debut AEW in the UK. And our debut show will be in London, and it’ll be something very special and memorable for the UK fans.

“I really have so much appreciation for the UK market, and have driven up and down and all across the country, working in Premiere League Football and in Championship Football. And I’ve never been able to promote AEW there, but it’s something I’m really looking forward to bringing there.”

On their relationships with UK TV partners: “The relationships we have in England with TV actually predate some of my relationships here in America. I’ve had a really good relationship with the folks at ITV for several years, and they were some of the first people I talked to about AEW when I first started working on this five years ago. And so we have a great relationship there, and that’ll be something that will really benefit us when it comes time to announce AEW’s debut in London.”

