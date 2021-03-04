Tony Khan Announces Daily’s Place Will Be At 25 Percent Capacity For AEW Revolution

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan announced that there will be at least 1,300 fans in attendance for AEW Revolution this Sunday. He noted that the venue, Daily’s Place, will be at 25% capacity.

Khan added: “I think we would be remiss if we didn’t stress that it’s an outdoor venue, everyone’s physically distanced. This is not like we’re packing people in indoor space at all. Everyone’s sitting in pods, everyone’s wearing masks. It’s a great experience and for the fans watching at home, I think they want to know that there’s a crowd there that there’s these reactions. You want a PPV that gets these pops, these gasps, these chants, these reactions, you want them to be there. I think the people ordering this PPV should know that there’s going to be over 1,300 people in the audience and it’s going to be like a real wrestling crowd.“