Tony Khan Apologizes For Issues With Women’s Tournament Stream, Puts Matches on YouTube
The AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament special on Bleacher Report had some issues, and Tony Khan has taken to social media to address the issue. Tonight’s show saw international fans unable to watch, and Khan posted to Twitter to apologize and announce that the matches are going up on YouTube free for everyone. You can see the video of the matches below:
Khan wrote:
“I’m sorry people had issues @BleacherReport’s international stream. I was promised multiple times by our partner that the Eliminator matches would stream in real time for free for all international fans. Since that’s not the case, I’ve just put the matches up for free on YouTube.”
I’m sorry people had issues @BleacherReport’s international stream. I was promised multiple times by our partner that the Eliminator matches would stream in real time for free for all international fans. Since that’s not the case, I’ve just put the matches up for free on YouTube.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 1, 2021
