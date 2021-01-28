Tony Khan Apologizes For TNT App Issues, Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer Now on YouTube

Tony Khan apologized for the TNT app having issues during the opening of AEW Dynamite, and has put the first match on YouTube. Tonight’s show was marred by the TNT app having streaming issues, and Khan apologized for the matter and put the Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer match online. Khan wrote:

“I’m so sorry that fans streaming #AEWDynamite were unable to see the opening of tonight’s show in their apps. TNT fixed the issue & got it working again. Archer vs. Kingston was a tremendous match. After this show we’ll put it on YouTube, please enjoy the rest of this great show!”

You can see the match below: