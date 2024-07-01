Tony Khan On Britt Baker’s AEW TV Return, Teases Baker Appearance At Dynamite

Britt Baker is back on AEW TV following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and Tony Khan teased her showing up on Dynamite this week. As noted, Baker returned to TV on the PPV and confronted Mercedes Mone following the latter’s NJPW Strong Women’s Championship win over Stephanie Vaquer.

Khan posted to Twitter after the match, writing:

“Welcome back to AEW, Dr @RealBrittBaker DMD, tonight at #AEWForbiddenDoor! See you Wednesday in Chicago on TBS at #AEWDynamite!”