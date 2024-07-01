Mercedes Mone Wins NJPW Strong Women’s Title At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, Confronted By Britt Baker

Mercedes Mone won her double title match at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, only to be confronted by Britt Baker right after. Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer in a match for both the AEW TBS Championship and NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at Sunday’s PPV, making Vaquer tap out to the Money Maker.

Immediately after the match, Baker’s music played and the returning AEW star came out to the stage. Mone stared off with her and held both her championships up.

Mone’s TBS Championship reign stands at 36 days, having defeated Willow Nightingale for the title at AEW Double or Nothing. This is her first run with the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, ending Vaquer’s reign at 113 days. Vaquer beat Guilia at STARDOM Cinderella Tournament 2024 night two to win the title.

This was Baker’s first appearance on AEW TV since September 16th, 2023. Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.