Tony Khan Buys Tom Waits Song For Brodie Lee Tribute

Tony Khan has made sure that the Brodie Lee tribute will last forever by buying the rights to the song used. During the tribute on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song “Ol’ 55” played. While videos sometimes have to be changed or removed when licenses to songs expire, Khan has revealed that he bought the rights to the track in perpetuity in order to allow the video to remain up indefinitely.

Khan wrote:

“Thank you everyone who joined us tonight on #AEWDynamite to celebrate the life of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee. It was a great honor to host his family Amanda, Brodie & Nolan. I bought the rights to Ol’ 55 by Tom Waits in perpetuity so that tribute will last forever”