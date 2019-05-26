Tony Khan Discusses His Relationship with CM Punk Following AEW Double or Nothing

In addition to the comments we posted earlier today from the Tony Khan media scrum following AEW Double or Nothing, Khan also commented on all the rumors around CM Punk and AEW (h/t WINC). Khan said Punk is one of the few wrestlers he wanted but was unable to get.

“He was on the first roster when I sketched out, like, ‘Hey, I want to start a wrestling company, who are all the names you’re gonna get?'” Khan said. “Everybody we got is on that list and he was also on that list, to be honest with you, but a lot of people were on that list. Most of them are here. I got almost every person I wanted.”

He also added that he still has a very good relationship with Punk, and that him not appearing at Double or Nothing shouldn’t be the focus of the story.

“I love Phil, Phil’s great,” Khan said. “I mean, I have a good relationship with Phil, I think he’s awesome. He was not here, as you saw, I think that’s not the story of the show. That would be a real insult to what we’ve all done to make that the story of the show.”