Tony Khan Comments On Changing Wrestling Landscape, Reveals Length of Adam Cole and Malakai Black’s Contracts

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the recent changes in wrestling and said it wouldn’t affect the contracts of certain AEW stars. There had been reports that wrestlers no longer in WWE had said if Triple H was in control, they might still be there, whether they were fired or opted not to re-sign.

Khan noted that several wresters are tied down to AEW for the foreseeable future, noting that Malakai Black and Adam Cole have around five years left on their contracts.

He said: “There are a lot of changes in pro wrestling. I think it’s going to be really positive for the fans overall. I am a little amused that changes in the competition, people think it’s going to magically change the landscape. Some of these accounts, Twitter can be a fun place to follow, but some of the narratives I’ve seen every day for the last week are really amusing to me. I’ve got people signed here for five years and people think that just because the CEO, Chairman, head of creative, those people changed in the competition, people I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now. I wouldn’t expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn’t expect him going anywhere anytime soon. Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they’re not magically going to be going anywhere. Those are two people I like, just as examples of people who have worked under the previous administration. I’m very amused by that. That’s a narrative I see so-called wrestling writers pushing every day. It’s pretty amusing.“